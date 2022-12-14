In the latest news of the YSL RICO case, Gunna was released from the Fulton County Jail tonight(December 16) after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. Today, he walked out of jail a free man, stepping into a Maybach flanked by his lawyer and security.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, entered an Alford plea while pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act. Gunna was initially sentenced to five years behind bars, but the year he served was commuted to time served while the remaining four years were handed down as suspended time.

As Gunna left the court building and stepped into the truck, he was asked by one of the reporters why he entered the Alford plea, but his attorney quickly intercepted the question.

Advertisement

WATCH: Atlanta rapper @1GunnaGunna released from Fulton County Jail hours after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

MORE DETAILS >>> https://t.co/PhM5jMTMG9 pic.twitter.com/8flHvPsmiL — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) December 14, 2022

Gunna must also complete 500 hours of community service and cannot carry a firearm. Failure to comply with the rules of his plea agreement could result in the DA revoking his suspended sentence, which means he would have to serve the remaining four years behind bars.