[WATCH] ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout Speaks For First Time Since Griner Swap, Says Russia Should Have Attacked Ukraine Sooner

Viktor Bout, the man dubbed the “Merchant of Death” and was half of a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States for Brittney Griner, has spoken for the first time since his release from U.S. custody.

According to Bout, during his 14 years in U.S. prison, he read and realized, "The whole world, basically, is a game." In addition, Bout stated he would wake up in the mornings and get his day going by "laughing hysterically."

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the U.S. in 2010. He was charged with conspiracy to kill Americans as he attempted to sell weapons to Columbia.s When asked about the charges, he replied, “There was nothing.” Bout was also accused of selling weapons to The Taliban.

The interview was aired on Russian networks and was conducted by Russian Spy Maria Butina. Aside from laughing, Bout stated his time in solitary was “very difficult” and spoke against American prison food.

Reflecting on President Putin and his attack on Ukraine, Bout stated, “I am proud that I am Russian, and that Putin is our president. I honestly don’t understand why we didn’t do this earlier.”

The interview in full is available below