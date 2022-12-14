The newest track off Young Dolph’s upcoming posthumous album Paper Route Frank, “Old Ways,” has been released via Paper Route Empire and Young Dolph’s Estate.
Paper Route Frank, releasing this Friday on Paper Route Empire, features recently announced guest performances from Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Key Glock, and PRE stalwarts Big Moochie Grape and Snupe Bandz.
You can hear the new single and check out the full tracklist below.
- Love For The Streets (Prod. by Dun Deal)
- Blind Fold (Prod. by BandPlay)
- Woah (Prod. by Sosa 808)
- Uh Huh (Prod. by BandPlay)
- That’s How ft. Key Glock (Prod. by BandPlay)
- Old Ways (Prod. by BandPlay)
- Roster ft. Gucci Mane (Prod. by BandPlay)
- Smoke My Weed (Prod. by Drumma Boy)
- Always (Prod. by CEOO)
- Beep Beep ft. 2 Chainz (Prod. by DJ Squeeky)
- Hall Of Fame (Prod. by BandPlay)
- Infatuated With Drugs ft. Big Moochie Grape & SNUPE BANDZ (Prod. by BandPlay)
- Get Away (Prod. by Sosa 808)