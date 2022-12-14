Young Dolph’s New Posthumous Single “Old Ways” Releases Ahead of ‘Paper Route Frank’ Album

The newest track off Young Dolph’s upcoming posthumous album Paper Route Frank, “Old Ways,” has been released via Paper Route Empire and Young Dolph’s Estate.

Paper Route Frank, releasing this Friday on Paper Route Empire, features recently announced guest performances from Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Key Glock, and PRE stalwarts Big Moochie Grape and Snupe Bandz.

You can hear the new single and check out the full tracklist below.

