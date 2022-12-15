French Montana has released a new anthem celebrating his home nation of Morocco, which battled with France in the World Cup. The single “Morocco” arrives with a new video that highlights Moroccans celebrating in the streets after victories in the tournament. Additional scenes include Montana’s massive Morroco rally in Times Square.

Montana is heard speaking in fluent Arabic over a catchy dance beat that is inspiring and a call to action for the globe to unite for Morocco’s victory over France. Montana, true to his heritage, felt compelled to set this record in a matter of days to commemorate the team’s World Cup run.

French says, “If they win today, they go to the World Cup. If they lose, they still win because Morocco has never made it this far. I’m so proud of this team and to call Morocco my home.”

Advertisement

You can hear the single and see the video below.