Jeezy to Perform ‘TM 101’ in Full with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Jeezy is bringing a special performance to his hometown of Atlanta. Sno will deliver a full performance of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in January.

Hitting Instagram, Jeezy announced the show on January 27, asking all attendees to wear black-tie attire.

“Save the date,” Jeezy wrote. “I will be performing for one night only: Thug Motivation 101 Live with Grammy® Award-winning @atlantasymphony Orchestra presented by Classically Ours.”

