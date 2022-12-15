According to new legal documents, Kanye West may be facing eviction from his home in Calabasas. This past October, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Gap, Vogue, and talent agency CAA terminated their business with Kanye West after he made a series of antisemitic statements.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, a company named ‘CT Calabasas’ claims the ‘Yeezy Apparel’ company is behind by at least two months of rent. The legal case is what’s called an “unlawful detainer” of their property, and they want him out in 72 hours unless it’s paid in full.

Kanye’s company is being accused of owing $63,254 in back rent.

In the filing, the company claims it signed a deal with Kanye’s brand way back in 2015 when it was still called ‘West Brands Fashion.’ But, in 2016 they say Yeezy Apparel merged with Kanyes’ other company “thereby succeeding West Brand’s interest in the lease. At the time, Yeezy agreed to pay $31,477.40 a month for the office space. At this point, the landlord claims it hasn’t been paid for November or December and wants him out!

“Within three days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the amount of said rent in full or quit said premises and deliver up possession of the same to the authorized agent for your landlord,” the eviction notice reads.

It adds, “If you fail to pay or quit, legal proceedings will be instituted against you for possession of the premises, forfeiture of the agreement, and for monetary damages as may be allowed by law. You are further notified that by this Notice the Landlord elects to and does hereby declare a forfeiture of said Lease if said rent is not paid in full within three (3) days.”



