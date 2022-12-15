Lil Wayne is officially a diamond-selling artist. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), Weezy F Baby celebrated receiving a plaque for his “Lollipop” single, selling ten million units.


The achievement was certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Twitter.

“Welcome to the [diamond] club! @LilTunechi earns his first Diamond as #Lollipop reaches 10X multi-Platinum @RepublicRecords @CashMoney,” the RIAA wrote.

Wayne would celebrate on Instagram.

“My first joint to go diamond wowwww!!!” he wrote. “Thank you to all my fans and supporters I Ain’t Sh*t Without Y’all!!! #LongLiveStaticMajor.”