Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, testified on day 3 of the Tory Lanez shooting trial. Harris was supposed to back up the prosecutor’s story about Tory being the shooter, which she did, but repeatedly invoked her 5th amendment rights and said that her original claims about the incident were not entirely accurate.

Harris invoked her 5th amendment right as her testimony began and requested immunity from prosecution. Harris would invoke her 5th amendment right again when asked if Lanez threatened to shoot her.

The prosecutor, Kathy Ta, was referring to a September interview where she had claimed that Lanez had threatened to shoot her. The interview was played in court for the jury. “Do you remember in this interview with (another prosecutor) and myself, that you mentioned he threatened to shoot you?” Ta asked Harris.

Advertisement

Harris added that her recollection of the events that occurred the night of the shooting was “blurry” because she, Megan, and Tory had been drinking heavily at Kylie Jenner’s house. Harris went on to testify that Lanez began to flirt with Jenner, and Megan was ready to leave. She claims they had left, but she returned once Megan realized she had forgotten a slipper.

When they returned, Meg, Kelsey, and Tory argued and got into a car, where the statement continued. She added that Lanez began to talk about his sexual relationship with Megan.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Harris said. “He’s just saying that they had a relationship, they were having a relationship. An argument ensues and just continues. Me and her are arguing about her disloyalty.” Harris also denied that she had taken any hush money from Tory.

Contrary to her September interview, Harris said on the stand that she did not see Tory with the gun.

Harris is expected to return to the stand today, 12/15.