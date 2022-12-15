To provide more than 30 children in the PA/NJ region who have been negatively touched by the criminal justice system with a unique, once-in-a-lifetime holiday event, REFORM Alliance, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up.

The first-ever “Eagle for a Day” adventure began in the afternoon. Attending kids and families were welcomed inside the NovaCare Complex by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and fellow REFORM co-chair and award-winning rapper Meek Mill. The guests were given exclusive Eagles swag and bags to use while participating in a Jr. Combine experience. Children heard from head coach Nick Sirianni inside the NovaCare Complex indoor practice facility, tossed passes with Meek, and ran the 40-yard dash with Philadelphia Eagles players Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata, and Dallas Goedert. Each youngster signed their one-day contract with the Eagles during the Free Agent event, including a unique team jersey presentation. The kids then enjoyed an exclusive VIP tour of the facilities. The “Eagle for a Day” event ended at the facility auditorium with a memorable speech by quarterback Jalen Hurts, Michael Rubin, and Meek Mill. Howie Roseman, the Eagles executive vice president and general manager, welcomed the 12/13/22 free agent class.

After that, participating families traveled to the Wells Fargo Center for the “76ers VIP Gameday experience,” where young guests could join a close-quarters Q&A with 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. All the kids arrived at the court just before tip-off to participate in a unique pre-game bell-ringing ceremony with Michael and Meek. Families of visitors could watch the Philadelphia Sixers vs. Sacramento Kings game from courtside seats and VIP suite boxes. The kids entertained the crowd during halftime with a play on the court.

Advertisement

The attendees of the event were brought together by Above All Odds/Philadelphia Community Bail Fund, the Center for Family Services, and the Pennsylvania Chapter of National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., nonprofit partners of REFORM Alliance. Soon after, attendees were greeted to their VIP suites for supper and treated to a fantastic holiday fit package that included personalized Sixers jerseys and Fanatics apparel.