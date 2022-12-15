Rolling Loud announces the first ever Rolling Loud Germany 2023, continuing their hot trend of international expansion. The world’s largest rap festival makes its debut at the Messe München, in the heart of the Bavarian capital and Germany’s third-largest city.

Rolling Loud makes its much anticipated German debut from July 7th to 9th, 2023, with a lineup of leading acts to be announced shortly. Tickets for the pre-sale will go on sale on Friday, December 16th at 12:00 pm CET/6:00 am EST at https://germany.rollingloud.com/.

Rolling Loud has grown from a one-day festival in Miami to a big global draw with events on many continents. The international popularity of Rolling Loud demonstrates hip-enormous hop’s global appeal. The announcement of Rolling Loud Germany is the latest in a series of three European Rolling Loud festivals, including the first Rolling Loud Rotterdam, which will take place from June 30th to July 1st, and the second edition of Rolling Loud Portugal, which will take place from July 5th to July 7th, 2023 in Portimo.

