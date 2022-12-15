Tyler Perry’s next Netflix film will be Six Triple Eight, a story about the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female battalion in the World War II effort.

The film will be directed, produced and written by Perry and is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.

The film’s synopsis reads:

Six Triple Eight tells the inspiring true story of the incredible and brave women of the only all-black, all-female World War 2 Battalion. These 855 women joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing, but were quickly given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. A herculean task, that most thought to be impossible, the women not only succeeded but did it in half the time they were given. Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home. The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: “No Mail, Low Morale.” The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope.

The 6888th Postal Directory Battalion’s narrative has been kept out of history books and out of the public spotlight until today, nearly 75 years later. On March 14, 2022, President Joe Biden signed legislation granting women the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest accolade.

Six Triple Eight will be Tyler Perry’s fourth Netflix feature, following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, which debuted in the top ten in 43 countries, and A Jazzman’s Blues, which debuted in the top ten in 55. He also appeared in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which is one of Netflix’s top ten most popular films.