Scream VI is on the way. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have released the first trailer for Scream VI.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”), and Courtney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

The new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick.

You can see the full trailer below.