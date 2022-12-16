News reports have confirmed that an alleged co-founder of the now-infamous Young Slime Life reached a plea agreement with Fulton County prosecutors before YSL’s RICO trial, securing his freedom and walked out of jail a free man.

Walter Murphy entered a guilty plea earlier this week and will receive a one year jail sentence, to which he will be given time served of his ten-year sentence, of which the remaining nine will be served on supervised probation.

Murphy’s indictment alleges he committed an aggravated assault in 2013 and an attempted murder in 2015, which allegedly had four victims. Murphys is also being named as one of the co-founders of YSL alongside co-defendant Trontavious Stephens.

In an interview with Atlanta’s CBS affiliate WSB-TV Channel 2, Murphy was vehement about YSL not being a gang, saying, “I would rather say it’s more like a record label or a family,” Murphy said. “Once upon a time I was actually a road manager on that label.”