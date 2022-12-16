Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens would be released from jail after taking an Alford plea to one count of racketeering, which left him with one year time served and the four remaining years being handed as a suspended sentence.

Boosie took to Twitter to condemn Gunna, and says that he’s a “rat”.

Gunna released a statement regarding taking the Alford plea, saying, “I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL.” Gunna added, “An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”

Young Thug remains in jail without bond pending the YSL RICO trial, which is scheduled to get underway in January 2023.