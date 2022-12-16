Drake has a new chain that serves a purpose: commemorating every ex in his life. Hearing the news, Charlamagne Tha God reacted during his Hell of a Week show on Comedy Central.

“First of all, this is maniac behavior,” Drake said. “Just when I started beige brothers, the benefit of the doubt. This is the most waffle-colored negro thing anyone has every done in the history of waffle-colored negroes.”

Charlamagne continued while sliding in a slight jab at LeBron James and Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement

“Drake, you have to let that hurt go. You have more almost rings than LeBron James. Most of us, unless your JLo, have one, maybe two people we want to get married to in our lifetime.”

You can hear it below.

Jewelry designer Alex Moss teamed with The Boy for a new chain called “Previous Engagements,” highlighting “all the times he thought about it but never did it.”

The necklace is made up of stones that would be in 42 engagement rings and is a total of 351.38 carats in diamonds.

Who would be on that list of engagements? A stacked list of Serena Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, SZA, Keshia Chante, Bria Myles, Bernice Burgos, and more.