Grammy-winning phenomenon Chris Brown announced his UK and European Under The Influenceheadline tour for 2023 last Friday, and within minutes the entire 19-show tour sold out, including four nights at London’s renowned O2 Arena, two nights at Accor Arena in Paris, two nights at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and more. The forthcoming tour will have rising global Jamaican rap/dancehall trap artist Skillibeng as the special guest.

The 19-date stretch, produced by Live Nation, kicks off at Dublin’s 3Arena with his two shows on February 11th and 12th before heading to the UK for his first headline shows in over 10 years, then onto France, Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium, closing the tour back in the UK in Manchester at AO Arena on Thursday, March 9th.

Brown released his Grammy-nominated BREEZY (Deluxe) album in July and the alternative Breeze – It’s Giving Christmas versionin November. The July 33-track deluxe version, up for“Best R&B Album” at the 65th Grammy Awards, added Anderson .Paak and Davido to the already star-studded list of features from major artists that included H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller and more. The It’s Giving Christmas version includes the two-holiday singles, “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas.”

He also released live performance videos of the Christmas singles – watch “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas.” The original version of his 12th studio album BREEZY, which came out in the end of June, debuted at #2 on the R&B Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking this as Chris Brown’s 11th album to chart in the top 10 on both the Billboard 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Recently, Brown’s single “Under The Influence” from Indigo (Extend) gained major popularity the past few months and currently has over 1 billion global streams across all platforms worldwide. It also reached #1 globally and in the US on Apple Music in addition to reaching #6 on the Spotify Global chart.

Throughout his career, Brown has continued to break records – even his own – and received a plethora of accolades. Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history to-date. The original version of “Go Crazy” topped his single “No Guidance” as the longest-running #1 song on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart at 28 weeks and counting.

In the past two years alone, he’s garnered nominations and wins from multiple award shows. “Go Crazy” won three Soul Train Awards in 2020 for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance and garnered seven more nominations in 2021. He was also nominated for seven Billboard Music Awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song (“Go Crazy”), four BET Awards including Video of the Year (“Go Crazy”) and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, two BET Hip-Hop Awards for Best Hip-Hop Video (“Go Crazy”) and Best Duo or Group, and two MTV Video Music Awards for Best R&B Song (for two songs – “Go Crazy” and “Come Through” with H.E.R.).

In 2022, Brown has been nominated for NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration – Contemporary (“Go Crazy (Remix)” with Young Thug, Lil Durk, Future and Latto) and theBET Awards for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Chris recently won Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and Best R&B/Soul Male Artist at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.