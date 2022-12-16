One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents.

According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging on rumors of beef between Drake and XXX. The names were submitted by Miami defense attorney Mauricio Padilla, representing 27-year-old getaway driver Dedrick Williams.

During court, the presiding judge, Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan, questioned the relevancy of the stars. Prosecutors stated no addresses for the rappers were delivered for subpoenas, noting an ambush.

“It is apparent from the deliberate, late disclosure of the defendant’s witnesses and comments made between the parties that [the] defendant intended to ‘surprise’ the state and create a trial by ambush,” prosecutor Pascale Achille wrote.

“They are high-profile people. And it’s not easy for me to subpoena. I don’t have numbers, but it doesn’t mean I won’t be able to,” Padilla said to the court. “Trying to subpoena Drake is not easy. You need a drone.”

If the subpoenas are issued, Padilla must still provide evidence that each star’s appearance is necessary.

