Dorion Renaud is displaying “Melanin on Ice” in his latest holiday campaign for his skincare line, Buttah Skin. Inspired by his personal skincare struggles as an actor model, Renaud launched Buttah in 2018. The products have become a favorite for many celebrities like Angela Yee, who hosted the sit-down Q&A with Renaud and his campaign star, Cassie, at the New York City pop-up shop on Wednesday, Dec. 14th.

The duo was greeted by supporters who wanted to know the secret to their flawless skin. When Yee asked the singer to share the details of her everyday skin routine, Cassie told the crowd, “I keep it [real] simple because my skin is kind of dry, and I don’t want to overdry it. I do a cleanser, I’ll do a hyaluronic serum, and then at night, I’ll add oil.” The former Breakfast Club host noted that skincare routines must adjust to the changing weather, to which the singer added that moisture is the key when the weather is dry in Los Angeles. But Buttah Skin has just the solution for that.

Speaking on the brand’s customizable products, Renaud added, “We actually have a moisturizer for each skin type. I love the CocoShea Revitalizing Cream.” He continued, “That’s good for these winter months and our facial shea butter. But our oil-free hyaluronic works really well for the Summer time. So, ladies that wear makeup, you wanna make sure that when you’re putting makeup on your skin is hydrated underneath that makeup and you’re using the right moisturizer for the climate or if you’re traveling somewhere.”



If skincare is at the top of your 2023 New Years’ resolutions visit www.buttahskin.com to purchase your products today.

