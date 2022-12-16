Lil Durk has released the fifth Only The Family label compilation tape, Loyal Bros 2.

Contributors include OTF signees such as Doodie Lo, Booka600, C3, Chief Wuk, and others, as well as an all-star lineup of features such as Kodak Black, Future, PGF Nuk, Icewear Vezzo, and Lil Zay Osama.

The new 23-track tape is a monument to OTF’s brotherhood’s tenacity, with posthumous cameos from King Von, dynamic flows from THF Zoo, and iron-tough rhymes from Doodie Lo.

You can tap into the new release below.