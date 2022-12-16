Brittney Griner has made her first statement after being released from a Russian prison last week via a prisoner exchange. Taking to Instagram, Griner announced that she will return to Phoenix Mercury this upcoming WNBA season.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner wrote. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

After thanking various members of the WNBA, the Biden-Harris Administration and more. BG made “one thing very clear.”

Advertisement

“I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercy this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote and posted for me in person soon.”