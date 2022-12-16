The third season of STARZ’s blockbuster series Power Book II: Ghost will launch on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and worldwide on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platforms.

Season three of the popular drama series returns with new twists and new turns as the Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas struggle to Level Up or Get Taken Down. Everyone is in mourning following Zeke’s murder, but they won’t have much time as a fresh set of difficulties and questions arise.

“Power Book II: Ghost” season three stars Michael Rainey Jr. (“Power,” Lee Daniels’ The Butler) as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, “The Umbrella Academy”) as “Monet Stewart Tejada,” Shane Johnson (“Power,” Behind Enemy Lines) as “Cooper Saxe,” Gianni Paolo (Ma, “The Fosters”) as “Brayden Weston,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith (“The Deuce,” Garden State) as “Davis MacLean,” Larenz Tate (Ray, Crash) as “Rashad Tate,” Berto Colon (Inside Game, “Orange Is the New Black”) as “Lorenzo Tejada,” Woody McClain (“The Bobby Brown Story,” “The New Edition Story”) as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray (“Coroner,” “Slasher”) as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo (“The Fosters,” “The Oath”) as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri (“Power,” Den of Thieves) as “Effie Morales,” and Paton Ashbrook (“House of Cards,” “Shameless”) as “Jenny Sullivan.”

Advertisement

Joining the cast this season is Monique Curnen (The Dark Knight, Fast and Furious) as “Detective Blanca Rodriguez,” Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon,” “Girlfriends”) as “Professor Harper Bennet,” David Walton (Bad Moms, “About a Boy”) as “Lucas Weston,” and Moriah Brown (“Turnt,” The Break In) as “KeKe Travis.”