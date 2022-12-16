Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack released a BLACKOUT product line to coincide with the release of the new AJ1 Low Black Phantom Sneaker.


The collection includes a wide range of illustrative t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and accessories.

The collection combines iconic designs from the brand with spray paint-inspired graphics and exquisite detailing. Prices for the collection range from $24 to $200, with sizes ranging from S to XXL available.

Available to shop on shop.travisscott.com