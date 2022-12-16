Several reports have confirmed that Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the daughter of living boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., received six years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to the 2020 stabbing of another woman in Cypress, a suburb outside of Houston, Texas.

Mayweather went in front of a judge last month and plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident in 2020, where she stabbed NBA YoungBoy’s BM several times in the arm following a physical altercation. The plea taken by Mayweather allows her to avoid jail time.

A deferred adjudication is a special form of judge-ordered probation that allows Iyanna to accept responsibility for a crime without an actual conviction placed on record. Under her sentence, Iyanna will need to abide by the following:

Cannot commit any offenses

Cannot use or possess any illegal drug or prescription drugs that are not currently prescribed by a medical professional

Report to supervising officer

Work a suitable employment and/or attend school full-time

Remain within Harris County or any counties directly touching Harris County, and cannot travel outside the location unless given permission

Earlier this year, Mayweather celebrated her birthday and posted a pic wearing a shirt bearing her mugshot.