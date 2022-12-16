Young Dolph’s first posthumous album, Paper Route Frank, has been released. An effort from Dolph’s estate and the Paper Route Empire, the album was completed and conceptualized by Dolph before he passed.

Paper Route is the home of notable hits “Hall Of Fame,” published on what would’ve been Dolph’s 37th birthday, “Old Ways,” the BandPlay-produced, OJay-sampling stunner, and “Get Away,” released last month. Frank captures the artist at the zenith of his songwriting abilities, with his hard-hitting choruses ranging between arrogant, irreverent, and poignant.

Paper Route Frank is 14 tracks in length and boasts Dolph’s trademark sound and charisma that made him a favorite of fans. The release features Bandplay, Sosa 808, DJ Squeaky, Drumma Boy, Dun Deal, and more on the production. Features include Key Flock, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and members of PRE like Big Moochie Grape & SNUPE Bandz.

Advertisement

Paper Route Frank follows the Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service on November 17th, which was proclaimed by the state legislatures of Georgia and Tennessee in December in Dolph’s honor. The IdaMae Foundation, in collaboration with The Confess Project of America, celebrated Young Dolph’s legacy by organizing a series of public service events. #DolphDay was covered by hundreds of media sites around the world, furthering Dolph’s charity endeavors and reaffirming the beloved rapper’s place in hip-hop history.

You can hear the new release below.