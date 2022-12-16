2K today released the fifth NBA 2K23 player ratings update, which includes enhancements for Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam, and others.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans: 92 OVR (+4) shines this season, averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam: 89 OVR (+1) has improved his game this season, averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.

Other notable changes include Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis’ 94 OVR (+1), Washington Wizards Kristaps Porziis’ 87 OVR (+2), Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson’s 85 OVR (+1), and others.

You can see the full list of updates here.