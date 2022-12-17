Gunna’s Attorney Releases Statement on IG: ‘Gunna Did Not Snitch To Get Out of Jail’

Gunna’s attorney is speaking out against people like this rapper who are tagging the DS4EVER artist with a snitch tag. The attorney, Steve Sadow, hit social media to shut down lies.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in the YSL RICO case that landed himself, Young Thug, and more in jail.

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, appeared before a judge on Wednesday, taking the Alford plea, citing pleading guilt was his best interest while maintaining innocence.

Gunna was sentenced to five years, with one serving in prison. The one-year is commuted to time served, while the four-year balance is suspended and will result in a special arrangement, including 500 hours of community service.

Gunna released a statement after the sentence:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Gunna can be called to testify, but he can claim the Fifth Amendment.

Wednesday, Gunna revealed he joined YSL in 2016 under the want to be involved with “a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.”

He stated, “My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”