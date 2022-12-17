Jordan Brand Debuts World of Flight Store in Milan, Italy

Jordan Brand has announced it will open its first World of Flight concept store in Milan, Italy. World of Flight is a look into Jordan’s retail future, which will celebrate the legacy and future of Basketball culture.

Jordan World of Flight in Milan introduces a new apex retail concept devoted to the Jordan Brand. It is at the vanguard of streetwear and basketball culture, encouraging deeper consumer ties and serving as a platform to demonstrate Jumpman’s universal language. This is a natural next step for Jordan Brand as we continue to shape our strong global momentum, which has been and continues to be propelled by expanding our women’s business, apparel, overseas markets, and our doors.

“Opening Jordan World of Flight represents a truly exciting milestone for Jordan Brand,” said Craig Williams, President, Jordan Brand.

“With World of Flight, we unveil a destination centered in our heritage and basketball culture. This new retail experience positions us to continue our growth journey as a brand and deepen our connection with our consumers.”

Jordan’s Flight World Milan is a 363 square meter, cross-category, premium Jordan destination that invites consumers to experience the Brand in an entirely new way, including exclusive access to the latest high-heat product, elevated pickup experiences, the ability to customize product, and member-only events centered on basketball culture. Jordan World of Flight exemplifies Jordan’s worldwide product, style, and sport innovation at its best.

Jordan World of Flight Milan is located at Via Torino, 21, Milano.

You can see images below.