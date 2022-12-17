Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional

Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.

Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.

Diddy hit Twitter and celebrated the arrival of Love Sean Combs.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” Diddy wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”