Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.

Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked posted photos of the adorbable baby boy and even shared a sweet video of the precious baby.

From Hollywood Unlocked:

#HUExclusive: Months after welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna is finally sharing pictures of their adorable son! 💙💙💙

Advertisement

#HUBabyFever: The cutest! #Rihanna shares a cute clip of her and #ASAPRocky’s baby boy 💙#Socialites, who does he favor more? Mom or Dad? 👇🏾😍

CLICK HERE to see video of the baby boy.