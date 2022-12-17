Allison Holker, the widow of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, told police they did not fight before he left home on Monday morning.

A housekeeper discovered Stephen dead in a pool of blood after he failed to check out of his hotel Tuesday. The 40-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The dancer/producer was best known as Ellen DeGeneres‘ longtime DJ on So You Think You Can Dance.

Allison, 34, insisted they did not fight or argue before he left home Monday morning, just three days after celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Allison told cops he didn’t return her phone calls which was extremely out of character.

Police accompanied Allison back to the couple’s $4 million mansion to search for any clues about his disappearance. Then they received a 911 call from a nearby motel, where a housekeeper had discovered Stephen’s body.

The couple were parents to daughter Zaia, 3, son Maddox, 6, and Allison’s daughter Weslie Fowler, 14, from a prior relationship.

In a sit-down interview with Jennifer Hudson last month, the couple discussed having more children.

Stephen and Allison, both professional dancers, met on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance.” The two began dating and eventually married. He adopted Allison’s daughter Weslie, center, as his own. The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just three days before he took his own life in a $107-a-night room at the Oak Tree Inn, a motel less than a mile from his home.

The motel manager, who asked to be identified by his first name, Rakesh, told DailyMail.com: “He went into his room, and he never came out. At 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday, the maid opened the door to check on the room. There was his stuff in there but no one there. She checked the bathroom, and there was blood everywhere.”

He added:

“She was very scared. This is the first time anything like that has happened here. We called 911, they told us to check his pulse but there was nothing. The paramedics and the police came, and they said he was dead. Maybe he did it during the day on Monday. It’s a busy, loud road outside here, it’s possible nobody heard it because of that.”

Watch the video below.