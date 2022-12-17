Tristan Thompson has reached a paternity settlement with Maralee Nichols for their 1-year-old son Theo. According to TMZ, Thompson will pay $9,500 a month in child support while also covering Nichols’ lawyer fees.

The $9,500 is taking into account Thompson’s current income. He is not signed with any NBA team, although he has made over $100M in his career. Maralee will have sole custody of the child, but a visitation plan is set to come into place in the future.

In addition, Thompson will be listed as the father on Theo’s birth certificate, and the agreement will be officially filed in L.A. Superior Court.

Thompson confirmed the paternity of the child in January 2022. Nichols released a statement after the announcement.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol’s baby,” the statement reads. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”