Management mogul Debra Antney appeared on the candid Hip Hop-centered podcast My Expert Opinion, which is led by battle rap mainstay Math Hoffa and opened up about the in-house tension between Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj. Antney, who jumpstarted the careers of both artists, says simply that Nicki wanted it more than all of her artists.

Ms. Antney, nicknamed “pitbull in a skirt”, says that Gucci couldn’t stand Nicki, saying, “You know what hurt me? Gucci couldn’t stand her. He didn’t like Nicki.” Deb added that it was because Gucci couldn’t sleep with Nicki, and she went on to claim that Gucci is “very selfish.”

She added that she didn’t know how Gucci could even sign artists to his 1017 imprint, because, in her expert opinion, his own selfish agenda, She said, “Because you got to understand. The artists ain’t never gonna let another artist become bigger than them.”

