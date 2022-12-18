The horror flicks we use to love are making a huge comeback featuring some of our favorite stars. The psychological horror film—FEAR is set to hit theaters on Jan.27 starring Joseph Sikora, King Bach, Terrence Jenkins, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, and more. The film plays on your worst fears and what happens when you let things that scare you take control of your mind.

This psychological horror film follows a group of friends who gather for that typical friends weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Their celebration takes a terrifying quick and sudden turn as each one of the guests has to face their own worst fear one by one thanks to a powerful force inside the hotel. The trailer shows the group sharing their biggest fears—some of which we can all relate to.

Are you scared?

Watch the trailer below.

