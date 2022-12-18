Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia has been granted legal protection against a man she says poses a threat to her life.

Natalia testified at a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, saying she’s terrified of what 32-year-old alleged stalker, Dwayne Kemp, might do next based on his “unsettling” actions over the past couple of months. As per court documents, Natalia had first sought a temporary restraining order last month, claiming Kemp had been messaging her on social media “as if he wanted to initiate such a relationship” since December 2020. The court docs allege that Kemp sent Bryant numerous unsolicited messages, including one picture of her late father with the rest of the family. Bryant also said she received another message from him that read, “I Love You and

I’m Sorry. Can We Talk and Makeup So We Can Be Friends Again…?”

A Temporary Restraining Order, commonly known as a TRO, is a written instruction issued by a court or judge that temporarily protects people from Domestic Violence, Civil Harassment, Workplace Violence, and Elder Abuse. This court order directs the abuser to not contact and abuse the victim (i.e., person seeking the TRO). It regulates and restricts the behavior of the abuser. A TRO is generally issued for 21 days. In some cases, it can last a bit longer, usually until the abuser is served with the TRO.

Advertisement

A Restraining Order (also called a “protective order”) is a court order that can protect someone from being physically or sexually abused, threatened, stalked, or harassed. The person getting the restraining order is called the “protected person.” The person the restraining order is against is the “restrained person.” Sometimes, restraining orders include other “protected

persons” like family or household members of the protected person. If the restrained person Violates (breaks) the restraining order, he or she may go to jail, or pay a fine, or both. Unlike a TRO which is generally issued for 21 days, after having a court hearing, a judge can grant you a “restraining order after hearing” that can last up to five years. However, if there is no

termination date on the order, the order will last three years from the date it was issued.

Bryant was granted a three- year restraining order against Kemp, who has allegedly showed up at Bryant’s sorority house at the University of Southern California and at one of her classes and roamed the campus at USC. Under this order, Kemp cannot possess or purchase any firearms, and he has 24 hours to surrender any weapons he currently owns.