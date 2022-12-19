Amar’e Stoudemire, a former NBA star, has been charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly punching one of his teenage daughters.

According to Miami-Dade County records, Stoudmire was arrested Sunday and released on a $1,500 bond with no contact order. Stoudmire has two daughters, ages 17 and 14. Stoudemire allegedly hit one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at home.

ESPN notes, Stoudmire allegedly confronted his daughter about being disrespectful to their mother. The girl denied the claim, leading to Stoudmire saying, “You’re talking back again,” and punching her in the jaw, causing her to bleed.

The girl contacted their mother, who came and drove both girls and their brothers away from home. Stoudmire denied the incident on social media.

“I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children,” Stoudemire wrote. “I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”