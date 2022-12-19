This past Thursday, the FBI and Houston Police Department arrested members of The Sauce Factory group for various crimes. TSF was created by Sauce Walka, born Albert Walker Mondane.

According to Fox 26 Houston, 14 members of TSF were arrested for drug trafficking, possession of a “Glock switch,” and being a felon in possession fo a firearm.

Those in custody are Anthony Ketchum, 35, Anthony Yezeno-Hopkins, 38, Brandon Milson, 32, Hassani Mills, 34, Jaylyn Pinson, 29, Josue Rodriguez, 32, Keith Moore, 34, Michael Henry, 32, Myles Smith, 23, Robert Thomas, 29, Sterling Brumant, 26, Titus Baisey, 35 and Toree White, 27. Julian Herrera, 26, was also charged but was already in custody. Each of the arrested is a Houston resident.

On December 7, a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment. In addition to Thomas and Rodriguez, the other males are believed to be charged with possession with intent to deliver meth. According to reports, they risk up to life in prison and fines of up to $10,000,000. Moore is also charged with possessing heroin with the intent to deliver it, according to court documents. The charge carries a maximum of 40 years in jail.