2023 looks like a stacked touring season and Drake has confirmed that he will be on the road. Speaking in an interview with gambling site Stake, The Boy confirmed that he will be hitting the road, stating its the most exciting thing about the forthcoming year.

“Tour. I can’t wait,” Drake said. “You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back. But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

Drake tour 2023 pic.twitter.com/R6EtXM7LTI — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) December 17, 2022

In the past year, Drake released Her Loss with 21 Savage and Honestly, Nevermind. Before that, he dropped off the Certified Lover Boy album. None of the three efforts have received a proper tour. That will change next year. Are you pulling up to see Drake when he hits your town?

