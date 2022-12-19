House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is supporting legislation calls to ban TikTok on government devices. Pelosi is backing funding that received unanimous support and is close to being in place next week.

The bill will head to President Biden’s desk for a signature once it is adopted in a Senate version of the government funding bill.

According to The Hill, The Senate unanimously approved Sen. Josh Hawley’s “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” this past Wednesday, prohibiting the downloading or using of the video-sharing app TikTok on “any device issued by the United States or a government corporation” by certain figures in government.

Advertisement

GOP-led states are also pushing for a federal ban on the Chinese-owned social media app.

In response, TikTok’s Brooke Oberwetter states, “politicians with national security concerns should encourage the Administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok.”