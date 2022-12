Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot.

rihanna & asap rocky’s photoshoot with their baby🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/z2VkgePl0v — michealla (@PRADAXBBY) December 17, 2022

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and their son on the set of a photoshoot in Malibu (Dec. 16) pic.twitter.com/jOLvOjU8Qq — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) December 17, 2022

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna bring their son to beach shoot in Malibu

📸: backgrid

🔗: https://t.co/FfZWyGUqOX pic.twitter.com/7oQf4eTMiH — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 17, 2022

PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress with a slit. Rocky was in an all-black leather outfit composed of a vest, pants, and a jacket.

Rihanna showed their child in a TikTok video as she asked the adorable infant, “You tryna get mommy phone?”

