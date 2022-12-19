Nikola Jokic continues to put his name in rarified air. During a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the two-time reigning MVP notched a historic triple-double of 40 points, 27 rebounds, and ten assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 119-115 win.

The triple-double was Jokic’s fifth of the season and 81st for his career. He became the third player in NBA history to have at least 40 points, 25 rebounds, and ten assists in a single game. The others are Wilt Chamberlain, who did it four times, and Elgin Baylor.

Nikola Jokic: 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists. https://t.co/Zppd6oXGdK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2022

According to ESPN, Jokic is the second player to get a forty-point triple-double this season, following Luka Doncic, who has three.

“To be honest, I think it’s because of our defense, and I was just in the right spot to rebound the ball,” Jokic said of the performance. “It’s not that I was grabbing for them or whatever, chasing for them. It just happened, you know? I wish it could be every night, to be honest.”

Jokic last 5 games:



40 PTS | 27 REB | 10 AST

25 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST

43 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST

31 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST

33 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST



Building a strong MVP case. pic.twitter.com/w3OXKPBbXo — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 19, 2022

You can see the highlights below.