SZA’s ‘SOS’ Set to Debut at No. 1 With Biggest R&B Streaming Week Ever

SZA officially has her first No. 1 album. The TDE songstress will debut on top of the Billboard 200 with her new album SOS.

HitsDailyDouble notes the album will debut with 315,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week, blowing past the 60,000 her last album, Ctrl, debuted with.

SOS debuts with the largest R&B streaming week ever, bringing in nearly 400 million streams. SOS’ first week is the fifth biggest of the year.

SZA’s album leads the top five with Taylor Swift’s Midnights at No. 2 with 137K units this week. Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains is at No.3, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is at 4, and Michael Bublé’s Christmas album comes in at No.5.

SZA has hit a monumental stage. The TDE songstress has announced her first arena tour, carrying the same name as her new album, S.O.S.

The S.O.S. North American Arena tour will be supported by Grammy-nominated best new artist Omar Apollo.

Tickets are on sale now at szasos.com.