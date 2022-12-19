If you are a Star Wars fanatic, get ready for season 2 of the acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” Wanda Sykes makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.



When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang as the voice of Omega. Rhea Perlman returns to guest star as Cid and Noshir Dalal returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart.

Watch the trailer below.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 4, 2023

