[WATCH] Tom Cruise Thanks Fans for Support ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ While Diving Out of a Plane

Tom Cruise is keeping the blockbusters going. While filming the latest Mission Impossible film, Cruise thanked fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick as he dived out of an airplane.

“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime,” Cruise said. “I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Maverick is the first film of Cruise’s career to reach the $1 billion mark. With $701 million, Top Gun: Maverick is the fifth-highest-grossing film in domestic box office history.

