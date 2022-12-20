The holidays are here and our favorite celebs and their families are making their rounds for the holidays. Award-winning Power actor Omari Hardwick was feeling festive with his family recently at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.



Headed for an experience of a lifetime during Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, we spotted Hardwick posing with Mickey Mouse at EPCOT. Hardwick and Mickey Mouse both put on their best holiday sweaters for a photo in front of the Christmas tree at the American Adventure Pavilion at EPCOT. Hardwick was visiting the theme park with his family to kick off the holiday season.

What are your plans for the holiday?



Advertisement

(Courtney Kiefer, photographer)