Amar’e Stoudemire Denies Assaulting His Daughter: ‘Facts Will Show the Allegations To Be Groundless’

Amar’e Stoudemire, a former NBA star, has been charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly punching one of his teenage daughters.

Speaking out on Instagram after being released from jail, Amar’e states he did not assault his daughter.

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds,” Stoudemire said. “I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children.”

According to Miami-Dade County records, Stoudmire was arrested Sunday and released on a $1,500 bond with a no contact order. Stoudmire has two daughters, ages 17 and 14. Stoudemire allegedly hit one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at home.

ESPN notes, Stoudmire allegedly confronted his daughter about being disrespectful to their mother. The girl denied the claim, leading to Stoudmire saying, “You’re talking back again,” and punching her in the jaw, causing her to bleed.

The girl reportedly contacted their mother, who came and drove both girls and their brothers away from home. Stoudmire denied the incident on social media.