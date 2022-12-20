Dec. 18 Named Smino Day in His Hometown of St. Louis

Smino held his 5th annual Kribmas show in cooperation with Spotify last night (Dec. 18th) at Stifel Theatre in his hometown.

Prior to the show, he conducted a Kribmas Christmas card design class, a Kribmas sweater party to generate funds for winter clothes to be donated to the Annie Malone Foundation, and a sneaker design session.

Recognizing Smino’s continuous charitable efforts, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones established Dec. 18th as Smino Day throughout the city.

You can see the announcement below.