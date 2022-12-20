Smino held his 5th annual Kribmas show in cooperation with Spotify last night (Dec. 18th) at Stifel Theatre in his hometown.
Prior to the show, he conducted a Kribmas Christmas card design class, a Kribmas sweater party to generate funds for winter clothes to be donated to the Annie Malone Foundation, and a sneaker design session.
Recognizing Smino’s continuous charitable efforts, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones established Dec. 18th as Smino Day throughout the city.
