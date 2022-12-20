Disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on three of seven rape and sexual assault charges.

According to Insider, the jury deliverd the verdict on Monday (Dec. 19), finding Weinstein guilty of rape in connection with Jane Doe 1, including forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by foreign object, and rape.

Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 4’s events led to a hung jury. Jurors voted 10-2 in favor of Weinstein’s guilt on Count 4 for Jane Doe 2, but were ultimately deadlocked, and voted 8-4 in favor of his guilt on Counts 6 and 7 for Newsom’s sexual assault, but were also deadlocked. He was acquitted on one count of sexual battery connected to Jane Doe 3.

Advertisement

Deliberation lasted for ten days. Tuesday, the jury is expected to debate additional questions that will lead to either an 18-year or 24-year prison sentence for the crimes.

Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in a New York prison for additional rape charges.