Latto and her non-profit Win Some Give Some sponsored their first annual holiday drive at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center in Clayco, Clayton County. Latto supplied a Christmas supper, gifts, and other needs to 500 Clayton County families with young children under 16 as part of her annual Christmas in Clayco program, which is now in its second year. High-end toys, TVs, bikes, motorized toy cars, and Christmas mainstays were among the gifts.

Clayton County commissioner Alieka Anderson also acknowledged Latto for her ongoing humanitarian activities in the community by formally declaring December 18th “Latto Day” and bestowing her a key to the city. Former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams, Fly Guy DC, Clayton County Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree, Clayton County Commissioner Alieka Anderson, and others were in attendance.