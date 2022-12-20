Rapper Lil Yachty explained in a new interview why he’s no longer sleeping around with several women. He also shares that his newfound celibacy may cause women to think he’s gay.

“I don’t have sex, and I think women probably think I’m gay,” he said during a recent interview. “I don’t care that much,” he said. “I think a lot of times women think if they flying out to you like that we have to have sex. Or like that’s on my mind.”

“Sometimes I just like to see what someone is like,” he continued. “Or even if I can be around them ’cause I usually can’t.”

Yachty says he had so much sex before his spiritual awakening that he is over it.

“I just had so much sex that it’s like diluted to me,” he said. “Yea, like, it’s just… it’s not what it used to be. Like, I get off more on just really laughing. Like, ’cause laughing is so good to laugh and it’s a real laugh and it’s like yea, we’re laughing together.”

