President Biden Announces New Plan to Reduce Homelessness by 25% by 2025

President Joe Biden has announced a new plan to lower the homelessness numbers by 25%. The achievement is aimed to be reached by 2025.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development notes about 582,000 people were counted as homeless. That number does not include citizens living with loved ones by necessity. The number is the same as the count before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My plan offers a roadmap for not only getting people into housing but also ensuring that they have access to the support, services, and income that allow them to thrive,” Biden said.

According to NBC News, the 2022 All-In plan harkens to the Opening Doors effort of 2010, which was the first comprehensive effort to tackle homelessness.

The plan highlights racial and other disparities that have impacted homelessness while sharing ways to improve homeless prevention and provide affordable housing.

The full plan is available here.